iHeartRadio Prom to Include Live Sets from Diplo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and More

iHeartRadio has announced the lineup for their prom livestream event, hosted by Dua Lipa and Jojo Wright.

Atop the bill are some of the biggest names in dance music, including Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and Diplo. Those tuning in will also be treated to livestream performances from Joe Jonas, will.i.am, Dillon Francis, and Loud Luxury, among others. The treats don't stop here, however, as iHeartRadio has pulled out all the stops for the class of 2020. Revelers will also receive special messages from a slew of additional artists such as John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Trevor Daniel. The first slow dance of the night will be spearheaded by Lewis Capaldi, who will be performing his song "Before You Go."

Those attending the virtual prom can submit photos of their outfits via social media by using the hashtags #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa. Submitting participants will also be entered to win a virtual meet and greet with Dua Lipa after the live stream.