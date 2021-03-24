Miami's III Points and LA's Secret Project Join Forces for Two-Day Festival With Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, More

Miami's III Points and LA's Secret Project Join Forces for Two-Day Festival With Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, More

The joint festival we needed after a brutal dry spell.
Author:
Publish date:

III Points Music Festival

The joint festival we needed after a brutal dry spell.

After a year devoid of in-person concerts, Miami's III Points Music Festival is here to bring balance back to the music festival scene. After announcing a stacked lineup for their main event, which was moved to October 22nd and 23rd, 2021, organizers have unveiled they will be hosting a second two-day festival in partnership with Insomniac's beloved Secret Project Festival. The two will be bringing the gritty, industrial Los Angeles brand to Miami from April 30th to May 1st. 

Both festivals have developed a cult-like following for showcasing the sound of the underground. The lineup for III Points x Secret Project Festival aligns with this ethos, with confirmed sets by Black Coffee, Luciano, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Michael Bibi, DJ Tennis, and more. The event will feature two stages—the Meadow Stage and the Isotropic Stage—both booming with some of the world's best house and techno artists. The event will be fully outdoor with limited capacity in order to follow CDC guidelines.

Tickets are officially on sale, with 2-Day General Admission passes starting at $99. There is an option to purchase Pod tickets for those who prefer social distancing. Single-day tickets for Pods start at $1500.  

To purchase tickets to the III Points x Secret Project Festival, click here. Check out the full lineup below. 

FOLLOW III POINTS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/iiipoints
Twitter: twitter.com/iiipoints
Instagram: instagram.com/iiipoints

FOLLOW SECRET PROJECT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/secretprojectfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/secretprojfest
Instagram: instagram.com/secretprojectfestival

Related

III Points
EVENTS

Miami's III Points Festival Shares 2021 Dates and Stacked Lineup With Eric Prydz, ZHU, Wu-Tang Clan, More

Well that's one way to come bounce back from the 'rona.

Black Coffee, Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

The track marks the South African dance icon’s first single release of the new decade.

Eric Prydz, Four Tet
EVENTS

Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Mark your calendars.

Rufus-Du-Sol-1024x653
NEWS

Disclosure, Wu-Tang Clan, Robyn Among III Points Festival Headliners

Miami's III Points festival returns with a jam-packed lineup.

Cirez D Eric Prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Unveils New [CELL.] Stage for Tomorrowland's Virtual Festival

Eric Prydz does it again.

Day Zero Masada
EVENTS

Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, More to Perform at Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea

A two-night music festival set against the backdrop of the ancient Masada in Israel.

Steel Yard 3 - pic by Lorenzo Tnc
EVENTS

Carl Cox and Eric Prydz to Headline Steel Yard London 2019

Here is what you need to know about next year's Steel Yard London offerings.

A color photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz during a performance wearing blue over a blue background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Releases Pryda 15 VOL III Under Pryda Alias

The final installment is here!