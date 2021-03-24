Miami's III Points and LA's Secret Project Join Forces for Two-Day Festival With Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, More

After a year devoid of in-person concerts, Miami's III Points Music Festival is here to bring balance back to the music festival scene. After announcing a stacked lineup for their main event, which was moved to October 22nd and 23rd, 2021, organizers have unveiled they will be hosting a second two-day festival in partnership with Insomniac's beloved Secret Project Festival. The two will be bringing the gritty, industrial Los Angeles brand to Miami from April 30th to May 1st.

Both festivals have developed a cult-like following for showcasing the sound of the underground. The lineup for III Points x Secret Project Festival aligns with this ethos, with confirmed sets by Black Coffee, Luciano, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Michael Bibi, DJ Tennis, and more. The event will feature two stages—the Meadow Stage and the Isotropic Stage—both booming with some of the world's best house and techno artists. The event will be fully outdoor with limited capacity in order to follow CDC guidelines.

Tickets are officially on sale, with 2-Day General Admission passes starting at $99. There is an option to purchase Pod tickets for those who prefer social distancing. Single-day tickets for Pods start at $1500.

To purchase tickets to the III Points x Secret Project Festival, click here. Check out the full lineup below.



