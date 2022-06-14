III Points Miami Reveals Huge 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, Flume, Black Coffee, More

III Points is officially returning to Miami in 2022—and the lineup is jaw-dropping.

Scheduled for October 21-22 at Mana Wynwood in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, the festival will feature performances from a myriad of the electronic music scene's most esteemed acts. LCD Soundsystem, Porter Robinson, James Blake, Madeon, Chris Lake, FISHER, Flume and Black Coffee lead an eclectic faction of over 150 artists.

Outside of the dance music space, attendees can look forward to sets from Rosalía, Joji and Shygirl, among other contemporary music stars from the worlds of hip-hop, pop and rock.

Check out the full lineup below. You can purchase tickets here when they go on sale Friday, June 17th at 1pm ET.

III Points Miami Lineup 2022

Friday, October 21

Amtrac (Live)

Andy Stott

Angelfire

Artbat

Ben Sterling

Berrakka

Bort

Bunni

Butterfly Snapple

Chris Lake

Danny Daze

Danyelino

Dennis Cruz

Emma

Eric Duncan

Eveava

Feph

Fisher

Freddie Gibbs

Generous B

Ghostflower

Homeshake

House of Pris

Jacques Greene

Jaialai

James Blake

JBZ

Jonny from Space

Julio Victoria (Live Band)

Kenny Beats

Kittin & The Hacker

La Femme

La Goony Chonga

Lando & The Infinite Sadness

Las Nubes

LCD Soundsystem

Le Poodle

Loco Dice

Madeon

Maher Daniel

Miguelle & Tons

Miluhska (Live)

Mindchatter

MJ Nebreda

Mold!

Monoky

Ms. Mada

Mystic Bill

Nadhi

Nala

Nina Kraviz

Optimo (Espacio)

Out Of Service

Pawsa

Pink Siifu

Polo & Pan

Porter Robinson

Radar

Richie Hell (Live)

Rossi.

Shygirl

Sister System

Soulds Departed

The Marías

Thunderphony

Tom Gorl

True Vine

Tyco

Ultrathem

Will Buck

Winter Wrong



Saturday, October 22

A.G. Cook

ANNA

Ashley Venom

Bakke

Bitter Babe

Black Coffee

Bob Moses (Live)

Bresh

Busta Rhymes

Carlita

Chloê Caillet

Coffintexts

Daisy Cutter

Daizy

DJ Harvey

DJ Ray

Donzii

Elias Garcia

Erika De Casier

Flume

Goddollars

Haute Tension

Inez Barlatier

Invt

Jacuzzi Boys

Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro

Jimi JulesJohn Summit

Joji

Joy Odyssey

Jubilee

Layla Benitez

Luciano

Manu Manzo

Matador

Mochakk

Moscoman

Mutant Pete

Nicholas G. Padilla

Nick León

Nii Tei

Orbital

Overmono (Live)

Palomino Blond

Phoenix james

Pressure Point

Rawayana

Rebolledo

Red Axes

Rich Medina

Romulo Del Castillo

Rosalía

Roujeee Tunes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Seafoam Walls

Sel.6

Sita Abellan

Sydfalls

Tama Gucci

Tara Long

Terence Tabeau

The Hails

The Polar Boys

Tidur

Whitesquare

Yellow Days



