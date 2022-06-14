III Points Miami Reveals Huge 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, Flume, Black Coffee, More
III Points is officially returning to Miami in 2022—and the lineup is jaw-dropping.
Scheduled for October 21-22 at Mana Wynwood in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, the festival will feature performances from a myriad of the electronic music scene's most esteemed acts. LCD Soundsystem, Porter Robinson, James Blake, Madeon, Chris Lake, FISHER, Flume and Black Coffee lead an eclectic faction of over 150 artists.
Outside of the dance music space, attendees can look forward to sets from Rosalía, Joji and Shygirl, among other contemporary music stars from the worlds of hip-hop, pop and rock.
Check out the full lineup below. You can purchase tickets here when they go on sale Friday, June 17th at 1pm ET.
Friday, October 21
Amtrac (Live)
Andy Stott
Angelfire
Artbat
Ben Sterling
Berrakka
Bort
Bunni
Butterfly Snapple
Chris Lake
Danny Daze
Danyelino
Dennis Cruz
Emma
Eric Duncan
Eveava
Feph
Fisher
Freddie Gibbs
Generous B
Ghostflower
Homeshake
House of Pris
Jacques Greene
Jaialai
James Blake
JBZ
Jonny from Space
Julio Victoria (Live Band)
Kenny Beats
Kittin & The Hacker
La Femme
La Goony Chonga
Lando & The Infinite Sadness
Las Nubes
LCD Soundsystem
Le Poodle
Loco Dice
Madeon
Maher Daniel
Miguelle & Tons
Miluhska (Live)
Mindchatter
MJ Nebreda
Mold!
Monoky
Ms. Mada
Mystic Bill
Nadhi
Nala
Nina Kraviz
Optimo (Espacio)
Out Of Service
Pawsa
Pink Siifu
Polo & Pan
Porter Robinson
Radar
Richie Hell (Live)
Rossi.
Shygirl
Sister System
Soulds Departed
The Marías
Thunderphony
Tom Gorl
True Vine
Tyco
Ultrathem
Will Buck
Winter Wrong
Saturday, October 22
A.G. Cook
ANNA
Ashley Venom
Bakke
Bitter Babe
Black Coffee
Bob Moses (Live)
Bresh
Busta Rhymes
Carlita
Chloê Caillet
Coffintexts
Daisy Cutter
Daizy
DJ Harvey
DJ Ray
Donzii
Elias Garcia
Erika De Casier
Flume
Goddollars
Haute Tension
Inez Barlatier
Invt
Jacuzzi Boys
Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro
Jimi JulesJohn Summit
Joji
Joy Odyssey
Jubilee
Layla Benitez
Luciano
Manu Manzo
Matador
Mochakk
Moscoman
Mutant Pete
Nicholas G. Padilla
Nick León
Nii Tei
Orbital
Overmono (Live)
Palomino Blond
Phoenix james
Pressure Point
Rawayana
Rebolledo
Red Axes
Rich Medina
Romulo Del Castillo
Rosalía
Roujeee Tunes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Seafoam Walls
Sel.6
Sita Abellan
Sydfalls
Tama Gucci
Tara Long
Terence Tabeau
The Hails
The Polar Boys
Tidur
Whitesquare
Yellow Days
