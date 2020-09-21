Miami's III Points Festival Shares 2021 Dates and Stacked Lineup With Eric Prydz, ZHU, Wu-Tang Clan, More

After the morose yet unsurprising postponement of its 2020 edition due to the impact of COVID-19, Miami's III Points Music Festival is bouncing back with a stacked lineup in 2021. Originally scheduled for May 1st and 2nd, 2020 in the heart of Miami, the next edition of III Points will return to Mana Wynwood from April 30th to May 1st, 2021.

A number of artists on the original 2020 lineup have been confirmed for the rescheduled fest, including Wu-Tang Clan and Kaytranada. They join a massive bill that features Eric Prydz, ZHU, The Strokes, Three 6 Mafia, Green Velvet, Virgil Abloh, Marc Rebillet, and Channel Tres, among many others. An announcement with even more artists is also on the way, according to a press release issued to announce the event.

Like the vast majority of event promoters struggling to navigate the pandemic, the organizers of III Points worked tirelessly to launch the safe return of their beloved festival. "The work that has gone into moving a large scale production has been no small task, especially twice in one year, but our team, our partners and our city are extremely resilient and we know in our hearts that April 30 and May 1 will be a beautiful celebration of art and music," said the III Points organizers in a joint press statement. "2020 has grounded us even deeper with appreciation and love for everyone who has supported III Points. No matter what the obstacles have been, we have always found a way to push forward with continually greater strength, fueled by the beautiful movement of music and art here in Miami."

All 2020 tickets purchased will be honored and automatically transferred for the fest's new 2021 dates. III Points is also honoring all refund requests for pass-holders experiencing the financial pitfalls of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the application process will open this Friday, September 25th. All ticketing options, including a layaway plan with a $10 down payment, will be available this Wednesday, September 23rd at via the festival's website.

