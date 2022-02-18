Skip to main content
Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Excision and ILLENIUM to Headline îLESONIQ 2022

The lineup also features a monster undercard with FISHER, Lane, Virtual Riot, Zomboy and many more.

Jordon Conner

The organizers of îLESONIQ have pulled out all the stops for the 2022 edition of the Montreal music festival, announcing a monster lineup.

Headlining this year's fest are Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, ILLENIUM and Excision, and the latter two are joining forces for a high-profile B2B set. The lineup also features house music favorites FISHER, Dom Dolla, Lane 8, Dombresky, and Tchami, as well as progressive house legend John Digweed.

îLESONIQ didn't forget about the bass music community. Zomboy, Ganja White Night, Subtronics, Riot Ten, Virtual Riot, and many more are primed for neck-breaking performances throughout the three-day festival.

While îLESONIQ features an EDM-heavy lineup, organizers also booked a few hip-hop heavyweights. Gunna and French Montana will serve as hip-hop headliners, and the undercard features Coi Leray, Sean Paul and Lil Mosey, among others.

FOLLOW ÎLESONIQ:

