Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Excision and ILLENIUM to Headline îLESONIQ 2022

The organizers of îLESONIQ have pulled out all the stops for the 2022 edition of the Montreal music festival, announcing a monster lineup.

Headlining this year's fest are Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, ILLENIUM and Excision, and the latter two are joining forces for a high-profile B2B set. The lineup also features house music favorites FISHER, Dom Dolla, Lane 8, Dombresky, and Tchami, as well as progressive house legend John Digweed.

îLESONIQ didn't forget about the bass music community. Zomboy, Ganja White Night, Subtronics, Riot Ten, Virtual Riot, and many more are primed for neck-breaking performances throughout the three-day festival.

While îLESONIQ features an EDM-heavy lineup, organizers also booked a few hip-hop heavyweights. Gunna and French Montana will serve as hip-hop headliners, and the undercard features Coi Leray, Sean Paul and Lil Mosey, among others.

îLESONIQ 2022 lineup. îLESONIQ

îLESONIQ has been one of Canada's premier festivals since its launch in 2014. Previous iterations have featured world-renowned electronic music artists like DJ Snake, REZZ, Steve Angello, deadmau5, Porter Robinson and many more.

îLESONIQ is scheduled to take place August 5-7 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, an open-air amphitheatre in Montreal. You can find tickets and additional information about the festival here.

