îLESONIQ Reveals Set Times for 2022 Festival With Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, More

îLESONIQ 2022 presented by Bell is returning to Montreal for a jam-packed weekend of electronic dance music, celebrating its 7th edition in a big way with a staggering lineup.

Held at the stunning Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 5-7, îLESONIQ is slated to bring its most impressive lineup to date this year. It’s crystal clear that the festival's organizers are looking to make this year’s experience an unforgettable one, extending it to three days while making the Bell OASIS Mainstage 2.5 times bigger, cementing it as one of the biggest mobile stages in North America.

As the exciting festival is approaching faster than ever, its set times and daily schedule have been revealed, showcasing unmatched taste and curation between its three stages.

On August 5th, îLESONIQ will welcome the likes of Joel Corry, James Hype, FISHER and Eric Prydz at Bell OASIS. The MIRAGE stage will feature a jaw-dropping lineup of heavy-hitting bass music music acts on the same day, such as Kompany, ATLiens, Sullivan King, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Zomboy. For fans of techno and house music, the Coca-Cola NEON stage will be hosting renowned artists Mind Against, John Digweed, Ben Böhmer and Dixon.

On August 6th, îLESONIQ boasts arguably the weekend’s most diverse schedule. Grammy-nominated duo SIDEPIECE, future house pioneer Don Diablo, dubstep star Subtronics and more will be taking over the Bell OASIS while ILLENIUM and Excision will send attendees off with a gigantic B2B performance. Level Up, Riot Ten, Marauda and more will be taking over the Coca-Cola NEON stage before a can't-miss set from Madeon and one from Dom Dolla, whose beloved brand of tech house has taken over 2022.

Day 3 will be bringing some of the most celebrated names in progressive house and trance to the Coca-Cola NEON stage, where Markus Schulz, Aly & File and Vici Vici are slated to perform. Virtual Riot, Wooli, SVDDEN DEATH, Ganja White Night and Class of 2021 member Blanke will be giving îLESONIQ attendees a heavy dose of bass music at the MIRAGE stage while Dombresky, Louis The Child and more will be performing at Bell OASIS. None other than Swedish House Mafia are set to wrap up the weekend.

"'îLESONIQ is curated to give every fan of electronic music their own playground to enjoy and explore," said îLESONIQ’s co-founder, Evelyne Côté. ''Expect the best electronic dance music experience with a range of world class acts, as well as emerging ground-breaking producers & DJs. Every day at the festival features something for every type of mood and style, from bass to techno, deep house to EDM, and hip-hop to trance."

Single-day, two-day and full-weekend tickets for îLESONIQ 2022 are available here. Find the full programming and lineup below.

Schedule for August 5th, Day 1 of ÎLESONIQ 2022. îLESONIQ

Schedule for August 6th, Day 2 of ÎLESONIQ 2022. îLESONIQ

Schedule for August 7th, Day 3 of ÎLESONIQ 2022.

îLESONIQ

