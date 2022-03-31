ÎLESONIQ Announces Full Lineup, Run of Show Ahead of 2022 Festival

îLESONIQ has been one of Canada's premier electronic music festivals since 2014, hosting an impressive array of DJs and even extending beyond EDM to include hip-hop heavyweights.

Presented by Bell, îLESONIQ returns to Montreal's stunning Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 5-7. The fest's organizers pulled out all the stops for the 2022 edition when they announced the first phase of the lineup last month, revealing one of its biggest lineups to date with headlining performances from Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, and a massive B2B set by ILLENIUM and Excision.

But they didn't stop there.

Phase two has now been revealed, adding Montreal's own Black Tiger Sex Machine, German techno stalwart Dixon, and future house pioneer Don Diablo. Other major artists to be added to the lineup include French superstar Madeon, dubstep virtuoso Kompany, Egyptian trance duo Aly & Fila, and EDM.com Class of 2021 member Blanke.

You can check out the full lineup by day below.

ÎLESONIQ 2022 LINEUP: FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

Lineup for August 5th, Day 1 of ÎLESONIQ 2022.

ÎLESONIQ

ÎLESONIQ 2022 LINEUP: SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH

Lineup for August 6th, Day 2 of ÎLESONIQ 2022.

ÎLESONIQ

ÎLESONIQ 2022 LINEUP: SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH

Lineup for August 7th, Day 3 of ÎLESONIQ 2022.



ÎLESONIQ

"'îLESONIQ is curated to give every fan of electronic music their own playground to enjoy and explore," explained Evelyne Côté, co-founder of the festival. ''Expect the best electronic dance music experience with a range of world class acts, as well as emerging ground-breaking producers & DJs. Every day at the festival features something for every type of mood and style, from bass to techno, deep house to EDM, and hip-hop to trance."

To make this year's experience even better, îLESONIQ tells us their production team will be reconfiguring their equipment and adding sound towers, speakers and subwoofers, as well as implementing surround-sound.

"More than double the speakers and subwoofers will be added to the Bell Oasis stage and field; brand-new sound towers will be added to the Mirage stage environment; and surround sound will be implemented to the Coca-Cola NEON stage dancefloor," reads a press release shared with EDM.com.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now for the 7th edition of îLESONIQ. Find tickets and additional information about the festival here.

