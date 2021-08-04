deadmau5, REZZ, Zeds Dead, More Set to Headline îLESONIQ Redux 2021
In collaboration with Bud Light, the multi-day music festival will run September 24th to 26th, 2021.
In collaboration with Bud Light, the multi-day music festival will run September 24th to 26th, 2021.

îLESONIQ hosts some of the best international and Canadian artists around, catering to all styles of contemporary music. Hosted at the stunning Parc Jean-Drapeau, this multi-day experience incorporates incredible music, people, food, and culture for a unique festival experience.

The event first launched in 2014, hosting around 25,000 attendees at the Parc Jean-Drapeau, situated east of downtown Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in the Saint Lawrence River. With a successful first year, organizers assembled even more for the second edition—this time more than doubling the number of attendees to upwards of 60,000.

Naturally, the 2020 edition of îLESONIQ was set to be even bigger and better, but was sadly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. While the 2021 edition was originally slated for August, in April it was postponed until 2022. Fortunately, an ease of restrictions has allowed îLESONIQ to host a “Redux,” or in other words, be brought back, for a full three-day fest kicking off September 24th.

At this time, organizers are unable to confirm mask mandates or whether or not proof of vaccination will be for entry. The official îLESONIQ website explains “it’s really too soon to comment,” and will follow up closer to the event. "Rest assured that îLESONIQ Redux will follow all government recommendations and all on-site COVID-19 health and safety measures," the site continues.

The full lineup is yet to be released, but so far the bill includes deadmau5, REZZ, Zeds Dead, and Loud Luxury, among others. You can check out the current lineup below and purchase tickets for îLESONIQ Redux here. There are day and weekend passes available.

Flyer for îLESONIQ Redux 2021 in collaboration with Bud Light from September 24th-26th, 2021.

