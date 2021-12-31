Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Hundreds of Ravers Threw an Illegal Party Inside a 12th Century-Era Irish Castle
Hundreds of Ravers Threw an Illegal Party Inside a 12th Century-Era Irish Castle

Skyrne Castle owner Derek Iceton called the rave an "extremely dangerous situation."
Skyrne Castle owner Derek Iceton called the rave an "extremely dangerous situation."

A centuries-old castle outside Dublin was overrun by teenagers on Sunday night, thanks to an illegal rave featuring a so-called "famous DJ," Sunday World reported. 

"In fact, he was that famous he had the audacity to ask me to book him a taxi to take him home!," said Skyrne Castle owner Derek Iceton, who arrived on the scene after neighbors alerted him to a stream of taxis driving onto the grounds. 

According to Iceton, crowds were spread out over the building's three stories until he was able to cut the property's power, when began dispersing the crowd. "I fully expect to have Covid after this," he told the Meath Chronicle. “The walls were dripping with condensation when we finally got the place cleared."

Skyrne Castle was built between 1172 and 1175 and has been available to rent since 1999. 

Local Garda were called, but Iceton added that he felt they were slow to react, leaving himself and his neighbors in a dangerous situation. "It was an extremely dangerous situation," he said, "to have hundreds of people who were not fully coherent in a premises with only one main door."

Reports show that Skyrne Castle, which was built between 1172 and 1175, had been rented ahead-of-time for the rave by its organizers. Located about 45 minutes northwest of Dublin, the property has since been removed from Airbnb. 

You can watch a video of the chaos below: 

