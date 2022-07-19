Skip to main content
ILLENIUM Is Bringing His Three-Set "Trilogy" Show to Denver In Summer 2023

Like last year's event at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, ILLENIUM will take the stage at yet another NFL arena.

ILLENIUM is bringing the biggest show in his career to Denver in 2023.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated producer took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the massive outing, "Trilogy." Now, with two years to plan his return, he's taking things to the next level with its sophomore edition in Colorado.

Performing for four hours straight, ILLENIUM threw down three sets representing each of his first three albums, Ashes, Awake and Ascend. He then followed with a bonus preview set consisting of songs from his then-unreleased album, Fallen Embers. Considering the fact that he now has four albums under his belt, it's not yet clear how he will handle the incorporation of Fallen Embers now that it's been released.

Like last year's event at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, ILLENIUM will take the stage at yet another NFL arena. This time around, he's bringing his encyclopedic showcase to Empower Field at Mile High, a 100,000-cap venue, for his biggest show to date.

ILLENIUM has not yet shared revealed the Colorado edition's supporting acts. There's also no word on whether or not the show will be livestreamed like its predecessor, but more details should become clear during our yearlong wait.

ILLENIUM's second "Trilogy" performance is scheduled for June 17th, 2023. Tickets go on sale July 27th, 2022 at 12pm MT. You can register for the pre-sale here.

