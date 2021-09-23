September 23, 2021
ILLENIUM Reveals Massive Multi-Genre Lineup for Destination Musical Festival, Ember Shores
Publish date:

The three-day Cancún event will see performances from CloudNone, Cosmic Gate, Wooli, and more.

Alexandra Gavillet

ILLENIUM has revealed the full lineup for his much-anticipated three-day event at the Paradisus Cancun resort in December. And needless to say, Ember Shores is set to be unforgettable.

While ILLENIUM will of course be performing all three days at Ember Shores, the EDM star also has a slew of incredible talent from multiple genres in tow. Among the bass music acts to appear are Big Gigantic, Said The Sky, Blunts & BlondesWooli, and of course the world's G.O.D. (Greatest Opening DJ), Fury with MC Dino.

Outside the scope of bass music, Ember Shores will also see performances from Elephante, Cosmic Gate, Jason Ross, 3LAU, Golf Clap, HALIENE, Dr. Fresch, and OTR, covering all bases from deep house to trance. 

Following up a similar three-night run in Las Vegas last month, his Trilogy performance at Allegiant Stadium, ILLENIUM has his sights set on even higher heights with the Ember Shores event, which looks to be his biggest yet. 

Ember Shores is set for December 3-5. Tickets can be purchased at the official Ember Shores website

