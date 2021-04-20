ILLENIUM Announces Ember Shores Destination Festival in Cancun, Mexico

Taking fans by surprise, ILLENIUM has announced his own inaugural music festival, Ember Shores, taking place in Cancun, Mexico, in December 2021. The three-day destination festival will offer attendees an all-inclusive weekend getaway at the Four-Diamond Paradisus Resort with the main stage on the white sands of the Caribbean beach, late-night sets, lagoon-inspired pools, ten restaurants, seven bars, and a spa on-site.

Though a lineup has yet to be announced, performers will be hand-picked by ILLENIUM to the tastes of his fanbase (fondly dubbed the "Illenials"). Plus, Ember Shores will feature three live sets from the artist himself.

"I've always wanted to create an event where Illenials from all over the world can gather as a community and be immersed in an environment with their favorite artists together,” ILLENIUM said. “My goal with Ember Shores is to put together an amazing festival experience and offer it as a place for people to connect with each other and themselves through music."

Outside of music, the destination event will offer offsite activities like trips to Tulum, cenotes, Catamaran expeditions, deep-sea fishing, horseback riding, and canopy ziplining.

Ranging from $817 to $8950 per person, Ember Shores is offering attendance packages with varying amenities and lodging to the festival. The hefty price tag is tempered by all-inclusive food and drinks, transportation to and from the airport, and of course, access to all music events.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM ET (7AM PT) on April 22nd. Learn more on the Ember Shores website.

