ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Festival Announces 2021 Schedule

ILLENIUM's Ember Shores festival will be kicking off on December 4th, 2021 in Cancún, Mexico with an impressive lineup across three uniquely curated stages.

The famed Fallen Embers artist will close out each night while 3LAU, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Blanke, and more will perform in support and light up the afternoon and evening skies.

There won't be a shortage of excursions or things for Illenials to do. Offsite activities include trips to Tulum and Cenotes, catamaran expeditions, deep-sea fishing, horseback riding, and more. These are add-ons to your package, and transportation to and from the resort is included.

"I've always wanted to create an event where Illenials from all over the world can gather as a community and be immersed in an environment with their favorite artists together," says ILLENIUM. "My goal with Ember Shores is to put together an amazing festival experience and offer it as a place for people to connect with each other and themselves through music."

If you want to learn more about Ember Shores and all the festival and location has to offer, or get up-to-date information, visit the event's official website.