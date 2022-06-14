Skip to main content
ILLENIUM Announces Massive Lineup for Ember Shores 2022

The three-day destination festival in Cancún will feature daily sets by its founder, ILLENIUM, as well as a collaborative performance by Dabin and Said The Sky.

Rukes

Melodic bass on the beach? Sign us up.

Following a momentous inaugural event in 2021, ILLENIUM's Ember Shores festival is returning to the idyllic beaches of Cancún for its hotly anticipated sophomore edition. And he's bringing along a stellar supporting cast of "some of my favorite producers, friends, and up and coming artists," he said in a statement.

Scheduled for December 2-4, the sun-kissed destination festival will feature daily sets by ILLENIUM as well as headlining performances from CloZee, Dillon Francis and Subtronics. Perhaps one of the most exciting sets of Ember Shores will come courtesy of Dabin and Said The Sky, who are performing together under their collaborative moniker, Dab The Sky.

Attendees making the trip to the northeast coast of the Yucatán Peninsula will also enjoy the sounds of Trivecta, Blanke, Juelz, Rossy, William Black, sumthin sumthin, Ilan Bluestone and Arty, among others.

Check out the full Ember Shores 2022 lineup below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 15th at 10am PT (1pm ET) here.

FVPCiagX0AIidIz

