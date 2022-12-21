Skip to main content
ILLENIUM Announces Holiday Food Drive, Special Club Performance

ILLENIUM Announces Holiday Food Drive, Special Club Performance

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with ILLENIUM, who will partake in a photo-op with fans before taking the stage in Denver.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with ILLENIUM, who will partake in a photo-op with fans before taking the stage in Denver.

If your version of a winter wonderland is on a dancefloor, you're in luck thanks to ILLENIUM.

The Grammy-nominated producer and guitarist has announced "Saint Nick’s Holiday Food Drive," a special club night where electronic music and charity collide. It's going down at Denver's Mirus Gallery and Temple Nightclub on Friday, December 23rd.

The holiday-themed festivities kick off at 3pm, when ILLENIUM will host a two-hour photo-op for fans of all ages. Clubbers 21 and up can then head into Temple for the show, which will feature a number of "special guest DJs" before wrapping up with a big performance by the Fallen Embers artist, who recently revealed he's recording his fifth studio album.

illenium

ILLENIUM.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

defected
NEWS

Defected Records is Returning to Ibiza for a Summer 2023 Residency

Defected Records has been partying on the White Isle for 22 years.

By Lennon Cihak
illenium
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Announces Holiday Food Drive, Special Club Performance

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with ILLENIUM, who will partake in a photo-op with fans before taking the stage in Denver.

By Jason Heffler
ai
GEAR + TECH

We Asked the A.I. Program ChatGPT About EDM—It Knew Too Much

The viral chatbot shared impressively well-formed opinions on electronic dance music history, production and the art of the DJ performance.

By Cameron Sunkel

Organizers require a minimum donation of 15 non-perishable food items or $25 for entry into Temple. They'll accept donations for the entire night, but the club has limited capacity and will admit guests based on a first come, first served basis, according to ILLENIUM.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Conscious Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports communities in crisis though hunger relief and youth empowerment. 

Check out ILLENIUM's announcement below and find more information here.

Follow ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

kompany
EVENTS

Kompany to Headline L.A. Club Show Featuring Holiday Food Drive for the Homeless

While snow falls, Kompany is scheduled to heat up the club on December 23rd.

illenium trilogy
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Is Bringing His Three-Set "Trilogy" Show to Denver In Summer 2023

Like last year's event at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, ILLENIUM will take the stage at yet another NFL arena.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Announces Three-Night 2021 Red Rocks Run, Including Special Throwback Set

ILLENIUM will take over the iconic amphitheatre this fall.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

"Biggest Headline Show Yet": ILLENIUM Teases Special Trilogy Concert

ILLENIUM will soon announce a special "Trilogy" show dedicated to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

ember shores
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Announces Massive Lineup for Ember Shores 2022

The three-day destination festival in Cancún will feature daily sets by its founder, ILLENIUM, as well as a collaborative performance by Dabin and Said The Sky.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

Illenium Announces Release of "Ascend Tour Edits" This Friday

The unreleased edits have been a staple of Illenium's live sets.

illenium lollapalooza
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Fifth Album

The upcoming album follows 2021's "Fallen Embers" LP, which garnered a nod for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.