ILLENIUM Announces Holiday Food Drive, Special Club Performance

If your version of a winter wonderland is on a dancefloor, you're in luck thanks to ILLENIUM.

The Grammy-nominated producer and guitarist has announced "Saint Nick’s Holiday Food Drive," a special club night where electronic music and charity collide. It's going down at Denver's Mirus Gallery and Temple Nightclub on Friday, December 23rd.

The holiday-themed festivities kick off at 3pm, when ILLENIUM will host a two-hour photo-op for fans of all ages. Clubbers 21 and up can then head into Temple for the show, which will feature a number of "special guest DJs" before wrapping up with a big performance by the Fallen Embers artist, who recently revealed he's recording his fifth studio album.

ILLENIUM. Christian Wade/EDM.com

Organizers require a minimum donation of 15 non-perishable food items or $25 for entry into Temple. They'll accept donations for the entire night, but the club has limited capacity and will admit guests based on a first come, first served basis, according to ILLENIUM.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Conscious Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports communities in crisis though hunger relief and youth empowerment.

Check out ILLENIUM's announcement below and find more information here.

