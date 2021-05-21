Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Author:
Publish date:

Maddie Córdoba

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Illenials, rejoice: ILLENIUM has officially announced the details of the biggest headlining concert of his career.

After teasing a special "Trilogy" show earlier this week ILLENIUM revealed that it will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, fanning the flames of an eruptive summer that will also see the release of a new album called Fallen Embers. The concert is scheduled to go down at Allegiant Stadium on July 3rd, 2021.

"Trilogy" will consist of three different sets in one night, each one turning back the clock to ILLENIUM's first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. According to a press release, the show will tie a bow on the comprehensive storyline of those records as the future bass superstar "begins a new musical journey" with the July 16th release of Fallen Embers.

The cavernous Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 people. If attendance is anywhere near full, the "Trilogy" spectacular would become one of the largest headlining electronic concerts of all-time.

"If there was ever a venue and a city perfectly matched for this one-night-only performance by this incredible artist, it’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of promoter AEG Presents. “This will be a performance for the ages."

E17Wc-yVUAYSjYk

"The Trilogy idea for me has always been the celebration of the end of this chapter,” ILLENIUM said. “My plans were to take it on tour last year, but the pandemic wouldn’t allow it. So we’re going to do it in one huge show, three sets, and it will be the biggest show I’ve ever done. I’m beyond excited to be able to do this in Las Vegas. It will be insane."

Allegiant Stadium recently made headlines when organizers announced a new nightlife concept situated in the football arena's north endzone. Wynn Resorts is developing an 11,000-square foot entertainment venue, which will don a 45,000-watt sound system, four bars, and two DJ booths.

"Triology" tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 27th at 10AM PT here.

