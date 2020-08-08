Illenium, Martin Garrix, More to Headline Escapade Music Festival 2021

After scrapping plans for a late 2020 edition, Escapade Music Festival has put forth a plan to return in 2021 bigger and better than ever.

The Ottowa music festival had planned to host an event in September of this year, but due to ongoing mass event restrictions in Canada, Escapade has been pushed back to June of 2021.

Despite the delay, there is still much to celebrate for Escapade fans. For starters, the festival has retained its original 2020 headliners for next year's event, which include The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, and Illenium.

For those who choose to rollover their 2020 tickets into 2021, Escapade is providing an even bigger incentive—an extra day of music at no additional cost. An exclusive pre-party will be made available to these ticket-holders with an eye-popping lineup that includes Steve Aoki, SLANDER, Nicky Romero, and Habstrakt.

"We feel strongly about giving back to those who choose to hang on to their tickets and support us through these challenging times," organizers said in an Instagram post.

Those unable to attend Escapade's new dates in 2021 will still be able to request a refund. According to the statement, Escapade has emailed pass-holders directly with information on how to pursue refunds if they so desire.

Escapade's exclusive pre-party is set to take place June 18th, with the general festival taking place June 19th and 20th of next year.

