ILLENIUM Announces Three-Night 2021 Red Rocks Run, Including Special Throwback Set

ILLENIUM regards his Red Rocks Amphitheatre headlining sets as some of his most "crazy shows" to date. After the Denver-based producer sold out three back-to-back shows at the iconic venue in a true career-defining moment, he is now ready to make magic yet again.

ILLENIUM will be returning to Red Rocks this fall from October 7th to 9th. Diehard fans may be inclined to purchase tickets to more than one of the shows after he shared that the Thursday night performance will be a special throwback set, where attendees can expect to hear classic hits from albums such as Ashes, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary.

The Friday and Saturday sets will be brand new and will showcase ILLENIUM's upcoming fourth studio album Fallen Embers, set to arrive this summer.

Just last week we got the next piece of the Fallen Embers puzzle with the release of ILLENIUM's latest single "Sideways," a collaboration with Nurko and Valerie Broussard. So far we've received “Nightlight” with Annika Wells, “Hearts on Fire” with Dabin and Lights, "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge and Angels & Airwaves, and “First Time” with iann dior.

Tickets for ILLENIUM's Red Rocks 2021 shows go on sale tomorrow, May 13th at 12PM MT. You can purchase passes here at that time.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG