ILLENIUM to Offer Livestream of Massive "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

ILLENIUM to Offer Livestream of Massive "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

Tickets for the show, which is going down July 3rd at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium, are on sale now.
Author:
Publish date:

Maddie Córdoba

Tickets for the show, which is going down July 3rd at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium, are on sale now.

Ahead of his momentous "Trilogy" show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, ILLENIUM has invited fans at home to revel in the biggest show of his career.

The electronic music superstar will offer a livestream of the July 3rd event, which is the first concert to take place at the arena, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The show will consist of three different ILLENIUM sets in one night, each one turning back the clock to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

The four-plus hour spectacular will tie a bow on the storyline of those three records as ILLENIUM prepares to start a new chapter with the impending release of his fourth studio album, Fallen Embers. "Trilogy" will end with a 20-minute live preview of the upcoming album, which is scheduled to drop on July 16th.

Flyer for ILLENIUM's "Trilogy" concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, July 3rd.

Flyer for ILLENIUM's "Trilogy" concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, July 3rd.

According to a press release, the livestream production will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. The broadcast will be produced using 16 cameras in 4K resolution, and it will be available on any computer, mobile device, and on Tixr's Roku TV, Apple TV and Fire TV apps.

The stream will kick off on Saturday, July 3rd at 9:30PM PT (12:30AM ET). Tickets to "Trilogy" are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

ILLENIUM is Previewing His New Album at Vegas "TRILOGY" Event, Exploring Livestream Options

He also announced that 3LAU and CloudNone will perform supporting DJ sets.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

"Biggest Headline Show Yet": ILLENIUM Teases Special Trilogy Concert

ILLENIUM will soon announce a special "Trilogy" show dedicated to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer

Tickets to Excision's Vegas bass extravaganza, which will also feature Wooli, Sullivan King and more, are on sale now.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup Revealed

Eric Prydz, Zedd, REZZ, and many more will appear at the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, which will unveil a new stage.

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces 2021 Las Vegas Concert With Nero

Fans must provide proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show.

A side-by-side or split screen image of DJ/producers Ekali (real name Nathan Shaw) and Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) from left to right.
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali Brings Illenium Onstage at EDC Las Vegas 2019 to Debut Collab

The rest of Ekali's EDC Las Vegas performance is on Youtube as well.