ILLENIUM to Offer Livestream of Massive "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

Tickets for the show, which is going down July 3rd at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium, are on sale now.

Ahead of his momentous "Trilogy" show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, ILLENIUM has invited fans at home to revel in the biggest show of his career.

The electronic music superstar will offer a livestream of the July 3rd event, which is the first concert to take place at the arena, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The show will consist of three different ILLENIUM sets in one night, each one turning back the clock to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

The four-plus hour spectacular will tie a bow on the storyline of those three records as ILLENIUM prepares to start a new chapter with the impending release of his fourth studio album, Fallen Embers. "Trilogy" will end with a 20-minute live preview of the upcoming album, which is scheduled to drop on July 16th.

Flyer for ILLENIUM's "Trilogy" concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, July 3rd.

According to a press release, the livestream production will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. The broadcast will be produced using 16 cameras in 4K resolution, and it will be available on any computer, mobile device, and on Tixr's Roku TV, Apple TV and Fire TV apps.

The stream will kick off on Saturday, July 3rd at 9:30PM PT (12:30AM ET). Tickets to "Trilogy" are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG