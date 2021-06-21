ILLENIUM is Previewing His New Album at Vegas "TRILOGY" Event, Exploring Livestream Options

In anticipation of next month's gigantic "TRILOGY" event, ILLENIUM poured gasoline on the fire over the weekend after announcing the show's set times. For those unfamiliar, he will be headlining a massive arena show at Allegiant Stadium—home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders—that covers all three of his albums via dedicated performances.

Now, with the release of the schedule, fans have even more to celebrate after ILLENIUM revealed that final portion of the night will include a 20-minute preview of his highly anticipated upcoming album, Fallen Embers.

ILLENIUM additionally announced that 3LAU and CloudNone will perform supporting DJ sets to help kick off the night. He also shared that he's been discussing options with his team for a livestream of the event.

ILLENIUM's massive "TRILOGY" concert, which has the potential to be one of the largest headlining electronic concerts of all-time, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3rd at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets to the event are still on sale and can be purchased here.

