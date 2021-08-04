Watch ILLENIUM Bid Farewell to a Career Chapter in New Concert Documentary
ILLENIUM has since announced an upcoming tour in support of his latest album "Fallen Embers."
"It's definitely been a fucking journey," said ILLENIUM just before stepping on stage for his momentous "Trilogy" show last month.

After three album installments and five years of a distinct creative vision, the world-class electronic artist was preparing to move on. But first, he decided to plan a party—and a big one at that—touching down in Sin City for a massive concert at Allegiant Stadium. 

Documenting the journey from ILLENIUM's Colorado studio to the stadium stage is a new short film by longtime members of the producer's photography and videography team. Directed, shot and edited by Nainoa Langer, with additional footage by David Nguyen, the documentary blends bittersweet nostalgia with overwhelming euphoria in engaging cinema verité.

The project is still your typical concert documentary, with footage of the "Triolgy" show making up five of its 13 minutes. In this case, though, the format is a virtue. It truly captures the unique community ILLENIUM's music has fostered over the years. 

There are few artists in the genre that would convince an audience to sign up for a three act, four hour-long show. Yet the diversity of ILLENIUM's discography and his impact on his fans is undeniable and unmatched. The short film explores this phenomenon—and electronic music more generally—at its finest, complete with world-class stage production and headbangers. 

"I think 'Trilogy' right now is needed for people," ILLENIUM reflected in the doc. "I think whether people have connected with me over Ashes, over Awake, over Ascend, or any of my new songs, I think everyone is needing a community. Everyone is needing friendship and love—just this place to feel safe."

ILLENIUM

ILLENIUM performs at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for his "Trilogy" concert.

In addition to the film's release, ILLENIUM has announced a fall tour in support of his fourth studio album, Fallen Embers. Released July 16th, the record represents a new chapter for him, acting as a pursuit of new creative inspiration and expression.

"The music I’m creating right now is a total blend of my earlier melody-focused EDM with rock, coming from the drums and guitar I started to add," ILLENIUM told EDM.com last year. "It’s exciting because I feel like I kind of exhausted the super soft, straight future bass sound, and I was looking for something new."

ILLENIUM's "Fallen Embers" tour kicks off October 1st in Boca Raton. It will then hit some of the most well-known venues in the country, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, and Navy Pier in Chicago. The tour wraps December 11th after a two-night run in Minneapolis. You can buy pre-sale tickets now with the password EMBERS.

