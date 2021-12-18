Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
ILLENIUM Announces Massive Two-Night Run at the Gorge In 2022
A two-show run at the breathtaking amphitheater, The Gorge, is in the cards for ILLENIUM in 2022.
Alexandra Gavillet

In the wake of the Grammy nomination for his remarkable Fallen Embers album, ILLENIUM is rising the ranks to command the biggest stages in dance music. 

This year, ILLENIUM has successfully fielded a series of performance firsts, from performing his "Trilogy" show for a packed out audience at Allegiant Stadium to leading his own debut destination festival in Cancún, Ember Shores. Fans also showed up in force for the "First Time" producer as he took on an impressive three-show run at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver.

With that said, perhaps its no surprise that a pair of back-to-back shows at the Gorge is the next thing on the producer's radar. Taking to Twitter, ILLENIUM announced the shows are slated for late May. While tickets won't even be available until the new year, that didn't stop at least one fan from seizing the moment to book hotel arrangements well in advance.

All in all, it seems likely ILLENIUM is set to have another formidable showing in front of nearly 30,000 enthusiastic fans on May 28th and 29th, 2022. Check out his announcement below.

