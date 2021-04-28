REZZ and RL Grime Announced as Headliners of Austin, Texas Music Festival ILLfest

Mija, Chris Lorenzo, Malaa, What So Not, and many more will also perform at Austin's Travis County Expo Center.
Will Selviz/James W. Bailey

ILLfest has announced a stacked Phase One lineup to descend on Austin, Texas in September 2021.

The two-festival is scheduled for September 17th and 18th at Austin's Travis County Expo Center. Organizers have recruited a bevy of high-profile EDM talent for the festivities, tapping bass music heavyweights REZZ and RL Grime as headliners along with house titans Chris Lorenzo and Malaa, electronic superstars What So Not and Mija, and famed dance-pop duo Snakehips, among others.

ILLfest will also feature some iconic artists outside of the dance music spectrum. Texas native Devin The Dude, a fabled rapper known for his woozy hit "Doobie Ashtray," and dream pop duo Phantogram will both hit the stage in September.

A 10-day ticket window will launch today at 1PM CT (2PM ET, 11AM PT). You can purchase passes and find out more information via ILLfest's website.

Check out the full Phase One lineup for ILLfest 2021 below.

