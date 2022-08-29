Skip to main content
Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Catch Griz, Madeon, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Kayzo, Jai Wolf, Chromeo, Habstrakt and many more in Austin, Texas next weekend.

c/o Press

Catch Griz, Madeon, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Kayzo, Jai Wolf, Chromeo, Habstrakt and many more in Austin, Texas next weekend.

Returning to Austin on September 3rd and 4th, ILLfest Music & Street Art Festival is proud to unveil the full lineup for its highly anticipated fifth edition—and it doesn't disappoint in the slightest.

AC Slater, Chromeo, Louis the Child, Kayzo, So Tuff So Cute, Habstrakt, Wax Motif and more have now been added to the docket, joining an already stacked lineup featuring the likes of GRiZ, Jai Wolf, Madeon and SLANDER, among others. 

In addition to their arguably most impressive talent lineup to date, this year's ILLfest will feature an array of onsite attractions. Each year, ILLfest partners with leading street muralists and digital artists to elevate their star-studded lineup. Not to mention four notable stage takeovers by the likes of Night Bass, Memory Palace, Milk Club and Common Unity.

You can check out the lineup in full below.

ILLfest 2022 lineup.

ILLfest 2022 lineup.

EDM.com is partnering with ILLfest and Habstrakt for a special giveaway, which will provide two lucky winners with tickets to the festival as well as a meet-and-greet with the French house music star.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

habstrakt
EVENTS

Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Catch Griz, Madeon, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Kayzo, Jai Wolf, Chromeo, Habstrakt and many more in Austin, Texas next weekend.

By EDM.com Staff
St Christopher's Inn Paris - Canal - Terrace
Lifestyle

Traveling to Europe for a Music Festival? These Hostels Are the Best Places to Stay

St Christopher's Inn operates 20 excellent youth hostels in the most popular cities across the U.K. and Europe.

By EDM.com Staff
Morten at Enso Vancouver
INTERVIEWS

"I Think It's Limitless": MORTEN On the Volcanic Potential of the Future Rave Movement

We sat down with MORTEN for a poolside interview during Miami Music Week to chat about his patented future rave genre and why mainstage EDM needed a change.

By Jason Heffler

EDM.com & ILLfest Giveaway Prizes

  • 2x VIP tickets for ILLfest 2022
  • Meet-and-greet with Habstrakt for two

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm, @illfestatx and @habstrakt on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Thursday, September 1st at 11:59pm CST and is only open to residents of the U.S.

More information on ILLfest can be found on the festival’s website. Tickets are available here starting at $133 (one-day pass) and $245 (two-day pass). 

FOLLOW ILLFEST:

Website: illfest.com
Facebook: facebook.com/illfestatx
Instagram: instagram.com/illfestatx
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLFESTATX

FOLLOW HABSTRAKT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Habstrakt
Instagram: instagram.com/habstrakt
Twitter: twitter.com/habstrakt
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3kIuDsh

Related

STAVERN_2019_LORDAG_AKAM1K3_0001_MED
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win VIP Tickets to Norway’s Stavern Festival 2022 With Madeon, Major Lazer, More

EDM.com is teaming up with Stavern to provide two lucky winners with an all-inclusive festival experience.

Swedish House Mafia Creamfields
EVENTS

Win Tickets for Creamfields 2022 and Accommodation at St. Christopher's Inn London

Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto and many more are set to perform at Creamfields North 2022.

lucidity festival
EVENTS

Win the Ultimate Lucidity Festival 2022 Experience

EDM.com has joined forces with the blissful Santa Barbara music festival for a special giveaway.

CloZee - @tomasmorgan
EVENTS

Win 3-Day Passes, Transportation and More for Alaska's Sacred Acre Festival 2022

EDM.com is offering an all-inclusive experience to Sacred Acre, touted as Alaska's first major EDM festival.

Elia Interior Preblend-1
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win a 3-Day Las Vegas VIP Experience at Élia Beach Club With deadmau5, Above & Beyond, More

One entrant will win the epic experience, which offers a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two passes to EDC Week, and tons of VIP perks at Sin City's newest pool utopia.

Dirtybird Campout
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

World Club Dome Malta
EVENTS

Win VIP Tickets and an All-Inclusive Festival Experience for World Club Dome Malta 2022

EDM.com is teaming up with World Club Dome Malta to offer an incredible festival experience to two lucky winners.

Habstrakt Smoking Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Habstrakt Gives Bass House Spin to SLANDER and NGHTMRE’s “Gud Vibrations”

The defining classic of SLANDER and NGHTMRE’s brand gets reinvented by the mind of Habstrakt.