Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Returning to Austin on September 3rd and 4th, ILLfest Music & Street Art Festival is proud to unveil the full lineup for its highly anticipated fifth edition—and it doesn't disappoint in the slightest.

AC Slater, Chromeo, Louis the Child, Kayzo, So Tuff So Cute, Habstrakt, Wax Motif and more have now been added to the docket, joining an already stacked lineup featuring the likes of GRiZ, Jai Wolf, Madeon and SLANDER, among others.

In addition to their arguably most impressive talent lineup to date, this year's ILLfest will feature an array of onsite attractions. Each year, ILLfest partners with leading street muralists and digital artists to elevate their star-studded lineup. Not to mention four notable stage takeovers by the likes of Night Bass, Memory Palace, Milk Club and Common Unity.



You can check out the lineup in full below.

ILLfest 2022 lineup.

EDM.com is partnering with ILLfest and Habstrakt for a special giveaway, which will provide two lucky winners with tickets to the festival as well as a meet-and-greet with the French house music star.

EDM.com & ILLfest Giveaway Prizes

2x VIP tickets for ILLfest 2022

Meet-and-greet with Habstrakt for two

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm, @illfestatx and @habstrakt on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Thursday, September 1st at 11:59pm CST and is only open to residents of the U.S.

More information on ILLfest can be found on the festival’s website. Tickets are available here starting at $133 (one-day pass) and $245 (two-day pass).

