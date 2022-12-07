Skip to main content
Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren Confirmed as Headliners for UNTOLD Festival 2023

Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren Confirmed as Headliners for UNTOLD Festival 2023

It's the Grammy-winning band's first-ever performance in Romania.

c/o UNTOLD Festival

It's the Grammy-winning band's first-ever performance in Romania.

It's looking like 2023 will be a monster year for Romania's beloved UNTOLD Festival.

Following the release of their official 2022 aftermovie, UNTOLD, one of Europe's largest electronic music festivals, has announced the first major artists for next year's fest: Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren.

The chart-topping electro-pop and rock outfit are known for their deep discography of contemporary hits, like "Demons," "Enemy," "Thunder," "Radioactive," "Whatever It Takes" and many more. Since their inception nearly a decade ago, Imagine Dragons have won one Grammy and 10 Billboard Music Awards, among other accolades.

By enlisting Imagine Dragons, UNTOLD's organizers are making a statement in unfolding the 8th chapter of the festival's story, which will go down from August 3-6 in the heart of Transylvania. It's the high-profile band's first-ever performance in Romania.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hangout Music Festival
EVENTS

Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Alison Wonderland, More Announced for Hangout Music Festival 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, SZA and more have also been confirmed.

By Nick Yopko
soundstorm mdlbeast
EVENTS

MDLBEAST Welcomes 600,000 Fans to Rave the Night Away at Soundstorm Festival

The momentous 2022 return of Saudi Arabia's biggest music festival featured over 200 artists, including Swedish House Mafia and Hardwell.

By EDM.com Staff
eric prydz holo tomorrowland
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2022: Performances & DJ Sets

To honor their creativity and deeply influential work to challenge the boundaries of performance, we've recognized 10 of the year's best sets from around the electronic music world.

By EDM.com Staff

Meanwhile, van Buuren, who was present at the inaugural UNTOLD Festival, returns after a three-year hiatus. The festival has a special relationship with the Dutch trance music icon—each year his sets have gotten longer, with his most recent appearance in 2019 lasting over 7 hours, a first in his career.

Tickets are on sale now and you can find more information on the festival's website.

Armin Van Buuren, UNTOLD Festival 2023

FOLLOW UNTOLD FESTIVAL:

Website: untold.com
Facebook: facebook.com/UNTOLDFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/UntoldFestival
Instagram: instagram.com/untoldfestival

Related

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Avian Grays Deliver Official UNTOLD Festival Anthem

The legendary producer will perform the longest-ever main stage set.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren Uploads Entire 7.5 Hour UNTOLD Festival 2019 Set to YouTube

Armin van Buuren released the entirety of his near-eight hour UNTOLD Festival 2019 set to YouTube for all to enjoy.

A bird image with paint running away from it used in the promotional materials for Woodstock 50.
EVENTS

Jay Z, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons Confirmed for Woodstock 50

Numerous Woodstock 50 headliners have trickled out ahead of the event's official lineup announcement.

Untold 07
EVENTS

UNTOLD Festival Reveals Massive Phase 1 Lineup With Kygo, David Guetta, Above & Beyond, More

House music icons Jamie Jones and Loco Dice are also set for a can't-miss B2B performance at UNTOLD 2022.

untold
EVENTS

Watch the Official Aftermovie for UNTOLD Festival 2022

Featuring David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Claptone and more, this year's fest was historic.

untold festival
EVENTS

UNTOLD Festival Adds Hardwell to Stellar 2022 Lineup

Alok, Lost Frequencies, Vini Vici and more will also join the 2022 edition of UNTOLD, one of Europe's most beloved electronic music festivals.

Untold Festival 2022 (Julien Duval)
EVENTS

UNTOLD Wraps Up Explosive 2022 Festival In Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

One of Europe’s largest dance music gatherings, UNTOLD Festival returned with a bang in 2022.

Armin Van Buuren EDC 2018
EVENTS

Creamfields Announce First 2020 Headliner: Armin van Buuren

Tickets go on sale 9:00 AM on Friday, September 27th, 2019.