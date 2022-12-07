Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren Confirmed as Headliners for UNTOLD Festival 2023
It's looking like 2023 will be a monster year for Romania's beloved UNTOLD Festival.
Following the release of their official 2022 aftermovie, UNTOLD, one of Europe's largest electronic music festivals, has announced the first major artists for next year's fest: Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren.
The chart-topping electro-pop and rock outfit are known for their deep discography of contemporary hits, like "Demons," "Enemy," "Thunder," "Radioactive," "Whatever It Takes" and many more. Since their inception nearly a decade ago, Imagine Dragons have won one Grammy and 10 Billboard Music Awards, among other accolades.
By enlisting Imagine Dragons, UNTOLD's organizers are making a statement in unfolding the 8th chapter of the festival's story, which will go down from August 3-6 in the heart of Transylvania. It's the high-profile band's first-ever performance in Romania.
Meanwhile, van Buuren, who was present at the inaugural UNTOLD Festival, returns after a three-year hiatus. The festival has a special relationship with the Dutch trance music icon—each year his sets have gotten longer, with his most recent appearance in 2019 lasting over 7 hours, a first in his career.
Tickets are on sale now and you can find more information on the festival's website.
