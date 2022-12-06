Imagine Dragons Confirmed as 2023 Headliner for UNTOLD, One of Europe's Largest Dance Music Festivals

It's looking like 2023 will be a monster year for Romania's beloved UNTOLD Festival.

Following the release of their official 2022 aftermovie, UNTOLD, one of Europe's largest electronic music festivals, has announced the first major artist for next year's fest: Imagine Dragons.

The chart-topping electro-pop and rock outfit are known for their deep discography of contemporary hits, like "Demons," "Enemy," "Thunder," "Radioactive," "Whatever It Takes" and many more. Since their inception nearly a decade ago, Imagine Dragons have won one Grammy and 10 Billboard Music Awards, among other accolades.

By enlisting Imagine Dragons, UNTOLD's organizers are making a statement in unfolding the 8th chapter of the festival's story, which will go down from August 3-6 in the heart of Transylvania. It's the high-profile band's first-ever performance in Romania.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can find more information on the festival's website.

