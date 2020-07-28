Illenium, Kaskade, FISHER, More Appear on First Phase of Imagine Music Festival 2021 Lineup

After abandoning the 2020 iteration due to COVID-19 concerns earlier in the month of July, organizers of the beloved Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia music fest Imagine Music Festival have announced the event's 2021 lineup.

The three-day festival, which will go down September 17th to 19th, 2021, doubles as a "who's who" of electronic music's most notable figures. In addition to headliners Illenium, FISHER, Gryffin, and Kaskade, the latter of whom will also be performing at a daytime pool party, the lineup features Adventure Club, SNBRN, Walker & Royce, Malaa, Dabin, CloZee, and what should be a thunderous B2B set from Ghost Rydr, the collaborative pseudonym of bass house kingpins Ghastly and JOYRYDE.

Fans can also look forward to the addition of more artists after representatives shared a tweet in which they announced that the first phase is "just the beginning of an absolutely massive lineup."

You can find the full lineup via the flier below and purchase tickets to Imagine Music Festival's 2021 event here.

