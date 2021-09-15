September 16, 2021
Imagine Music Festival Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Caused by Hurricane Nicholas
Imagine Music Festival was supposed to begin in two days, but mother nature sadly had other plans.
Just two days before its gates were to open, Imagine Music Festival has been cancelled due to severe weather conditions in Atlanta.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall this week, slamming Gulf Coast communities and bringing heavy rains to the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to Imagine organizers, who reportedly worked with meteorologists and local authorities, the remnants of the hurricane posed "an unacceptable risk of unsafe conditions" for ticket-holders and staff in Chattahoochee Hills.

"We can't even begin to describe how heartbroken we are and how much effort and dedication from our team has gone into this show," reads a statement shared by organizers via the festival's social media. "We are an independent organization and this decision is going to have a deep impact on our business, family, and our entire Imagine Team. We are endlessly grateful and thankful for your understanding and support as we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times."

While heartbreaking for all involved, the decision to cancel Imagine is a prudent one. Earlier in the month of September, a Pennsylvania electronic dance music festival called Elements was blasted by attendees who reported a plethora of alarming logistical issues caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. A number of ticket-holders are believed to be exploring a class action lawsuit after experiencing "abhorrent" portable toilets covered in feces and wait times of over 16 hours to enter the campgrounds.

Ticket-holders may automatically transfer their passes to Imagine's 2022 edition or request a refund. You can read the full statement below.

E_WesAJWUAAShhz

