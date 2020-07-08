Imagine Music Festival Abandons 2020 Event, Announces Dates for 2021 Edition

Beloved Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia music fest Imagine Music Festival is the latest major festival brand to kick the bucket due to the impact of COVID-19.

Back in April 2020, representatives announced their plans to host the 2020 iteration of Imagine at Bouckaert Farms, the former site of TommorowWorld, from September 18th to 20th. "While we wanted to be sensitive to the stresses that everyone is facing with COVID-19, we also wanted Imagine to be a positive light through the barrage negative news,” said founders Glenn and Madeleine Goodhand at the time. While that light has effectively dimmed, it still flickers with hope after organizers announced the festival's rescheduled 2021 dates, September 17th to 19th, in an official statement shared on the festival's website and Facebook page.

"This pandemic is something none of us expected, is completely unprecedented, and has deeply affected all of us," the statement reads. "Covid-19 information continues to change by the minute, and professional opinions and suggestions seem to flip-flop every day. We care deeply about our guests and their concerns have always been forefront. We recognize and appreciate that many of you share our same concerns and agree that thee are exceptional risks factors."

"As a united world, nation, state, city, community, and family we must come together to help heal the tragedies of this pandemic with one voice," the statement continues. "The health and safety of our guests, staff, cast members, family, and community is paramount."

Current pass-holders will automatically be transferred to the 2021 festival dates and receive an upgrade to gain free admission to the event's "Pre-Party show." Ticket-holders who would like to request a full refund must do so by July 19th, 2020.

