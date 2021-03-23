Excision, ILLENIUM, Madeon, More to Perform at Imagine Music Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Subtronics, Dabin, SNBRN, and more round out an expansive lineup in Chattahoochee Hills.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article reported on the first phase of Imagine Music Festival's 2021 lineup. The article has been updated to include the full lineup, which was announced nearly seven months later.

After abandoning the event's 2020 iteration due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers of the beloved Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia music fest Imagine Music Festival have announced the fest's full 2021 lineup.

The three-day festival, which will go down September 17th to 19th, 2021, doubles as a "who's who" of electronic music's most notable artists. In addition to headliners Excision, ILLENIUM, GRiZ, and Kaskade, the lineup features an awe-inspiring list of collaborative DJ sets. Those include Kayzo B2B Subtronics, Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive, Carnage B2B Borgore, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, and a performance from Ghost Rydr, the collaborative pseudonym of bass house kingpins Ghastly and JOYRYDE.

Fans of Madeon will also be delighted to hear that he will be performing a "Good Faith Live Set," a stunning visual spectacle tied to the Grammy Award-nominated artist's sophomore album.

You can find the full lineup via the flier below and purchase tickets to Imagine Music Festival's 2021 event here.

