Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival
Publish date:

Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.
Author:

Luis Colato

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.

In Arizona, there's one event promoter that has the Phoenix EDM scene on lock: Relentless Beats. These top-notch organizers already power landmark festivals like Decadence NYE, Crush Arizona and Goldrush.

Now, their sub-brand RBDeep is adding yet another event to the company's docket: Body Language. The three-day festival will be dedicated to house, techno and underground music. 

Slated for March 4-6 at Rawhide Event Center, the fest will welcome Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox and Wax Motif to its three stages, as well as a Kaskade "Redux" set and a special B2B performance from longtime friends Dombresky and Noizu (read our interview with the pair here). According to organizers, a second wave of artists will be announced in early 2022.

You can buy GA, VIP and Platinum passes for Body Language here, and check out the full Phase 1 lineup below. 

Recommended Articles

Portable DJ Turntables and Mixer
GEAR + TECH

Anytime, Anywhere: Mix On the Go With This New Portable DJ Set

Weighing in at a manageable nine pounds, the set comes complete with two turntables and a two-channel mixer.

5 hours ago
Crush Music Festival
EVENTS

Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.

5 hours ago
249192176_248123677374489_3933190911279445626_n
GEAR + TECH

New Digital Marketplace 140 Plates Streamlines the Way You Search for Dubstep

140 Plates is also home to any genre resting at or around 140 BPM, including trap and grime.

7 hours ago
BodyLanguage2022-PHASE1-SQUARE

FOLLOW BODY LANGUAGE:

Facebook: facebook.com/bodylanguageaz
Twitter: twitter.com/bodylanguageaz
Instagram: instagram.com/bodylanguageaz
Website: bodylanguagefest.com

Related

Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, More to Play Ultra 2022's RESISTANCE

The house and techno showcase will include areas like the Carl Cox Megastructure and waterfront stage, The Cove.

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer for RESISTANCE Ibiza
NEWS

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer Lead the 2020 RESISTANCE Ibiza Residency

RESISTANCE, Ultra Music Festival’s house and techno brand, returns to Ibiza for its fourth season.

unnamed
EVENTS

North Coast Music Festival to Host Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More In 2022

Tickets to the Illinois electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.

decadence rawhide
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More

Arizona's largest New Year's Eve celebration will also feature Alesso, Chris Lake, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Seven Lions, and more.

decadence18a_073-1024x683
NEWS

Decadence Arizona Adds Zeds Dead, Adam Beyer, and more for Phase 2

The 2019 lineup just got a whole lot more stacked.

Honey Dijon
EVENTS

Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, More to Perform at Junction 2 Festival in 2021

The London fest plans to return with some of the biggest names in house and techno.

CFUK2018_Steel-Yard_AnthonyMooney_097
EVENTS

Adam Beyer 🔲 Cirez D to Headline Creamfields 2019

Creamfields is getting proper techno.