Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival
In Arizona, there's one event promoter that has the Phoenix EDM scene on lock: Relentless Beats. These top-notch organizers already power landmark festivals like Decadence NYE, Crush Arizona and Goldrush.
Now, their sub-brand RBDeep is adding yet another event to the company's docket: Body Language. The three-day festival will be dedicated to house, techno and underground music.
Slated for March 4-6 at Rawhide Event Center, the fest will welcome Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox and Wax Motif to its three stages, as well as a Kaskade "Redux" set and a special B2B performance from longtime friends Dombresky and Noizu (read our interview with the pair here). According to organizers, a second wave of artists will be announced in early 2022.
You can buy GA, VIP and Platinum passes for Body Language here, and check out the full Phase 1 lineup below.
