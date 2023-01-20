Skip to main content
Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023

Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023

The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel.

Indycar Photo

The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel.

The Indy 500 Snake Pit annually brings world-class electronic artists to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for "the ultimate party in motor sports."

This year, Kaskade has been confirmed to headline with support from John Summit and Subtronics, among others, on May 28th. The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel, who is set to bring the heat to the racing capital of the world.

"One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup."

To enter the Snake Pit party, you must have a valid Indy 500 Race Day ticket. General admission tickets are available now for $50 and VIP passes for $150. You can purchase them here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Flexes Otherworldly Production Prowess With Ferocious New Track, "Survive"

Space Laces has built another ecosystem of fiercely unrelenting sounds that are sure to live on in bass music hive mind.

By Cameron Sunkel
aphex twin with red lasers behind him
NEWS

Aphex Twin Launches Cryptic Teaser, Foreshadowing Return to the Stage In 2023

It didn't take long for Aphex Twin's fans to crack the enigmatic producer's latest puzzle.

By Cameron Sunkel
maz
NEWS

Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.

By EDM.com Staff

Related

martin garrix
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, deadmau5 More to DJ In the Indy 500 Snake Pit

Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw will also perform for the 2022 Indianapolis 500 race.

A crowd/stage shot of the Indy 500 Snake Pit event while deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman was playing.
EVENTS

Indy 500 Snake Pit Reveals Skrillex, Alesso and Illenium as 2019 Headliners

The EDM concert will once again coincide with the Indianapolis 500.

shaq dj diesel
NEWS

Watch Shaq Pause His DJ Set to Help a Fan Caught In a Mosh Pit

It all went down over the weekend at Excision's Lost Lands festival in Legend Valley, Ohio.

Shaq NGHTMRE SLANDER
EVENTS

Shaq Joins Mosh Pit at NGHTMRE and SLANDER's Ultra Performance

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal makes another surprise music festival appearance this time with NGHTMRE and SLANDER at Ultra Music Festival.

dj diesel shaq
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Shaq, who will perform a DJ set, joins Twenty One Pilots and legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel on the bill at Austin's largest outdoor venue.

Shaq
EVENTS

Shaq to Perform Virtual DJ Set for Penn State University Students

The NBA champion and dubstep heavyweight is set to perform exclusively for Penn State University later this week.

dj diesel shaq
FEATURES

Watch DJ Diesel's Epic 2019 Lollapalooza Set [Exclusive]

A breakthrough set as triumphant as his legendary NBA career.

Diplo & Shaquille O’Neal at Shaq's Fun House (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Shaq's Fun House Returns to Miami with Epic Blowout Event

NBA legend and superstar DJ Shaquille O’Neal joins forces with JBL for the third edition of "Shaq's Fun House" during Miami Music Week.