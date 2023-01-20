Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023

The Indy 500 Snake Pit annually brings world-class electronic artists to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for "the ultimate party in motor sports."

This year, Kaskade has been confirmed to headline with support from John Summit and Subtronics, among others, on May 28th. The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel, who is set to bring the heat to the racing capital of the world.

"One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup."

To enter the Snake Pit party, you must have a valid Indy 500 Race Day ticket. General admission tickets are available now for $50 and VIP passes for $150. You can purchase them here.