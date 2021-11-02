Inside Élia Beach Club's Epic, Three-Day EDC Las Vegas 2021 Spectacular

EDC Week 2021 has come and gone, and if any Las Vegas venue came out on top, it was Élia Beach Club.

The red-hot Virgin Hotels Vegas venue, which is inspired by the idyllic clubs of Mykonos, served as a sun-kissed pool utopia for EDC Las Vegas attendees who wanted to squeeze all the juice out of the weekend. Élia hosted a three-day electronic music spectacular featuring a bevy of iconic artists, who threw down soaring DJ sets for scores of deliriously happy people.

After a lost year thanks to the impact of COVID-19, it was clear the EDC faithful were on cloud nine.

Élia kicked off the weekend on Friday with a double whammy, inviting two of the most beloved acts in trance music to its stage. Cosmic Gate and Markus Schulz each showed out at the special Dreamstate show, where floral shirts and flowy kimonos speckled the club's Mediterranean-inspired pool deck.

Cosmic Gate perform at Élia Beach Club on Friday, October 22nd during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

Markus Schulz performs at Élia Beach Club on Friday, October 22nd during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

Officially in the thick of EDC Week 2021, Élia then welcomed Above & Beyond to perform under its ornate ceiling fixtures on Saturday. The legendary trance trio and Anjunabeats founders—minus Paavo Siljamäki—delivered a signature performance chock full of aching, vocal-driven dance anthems.

Above & Beyond's set was a rush of progressive bliss. It was essentially a nostalgia machine, thanks to classics like "Blue Monday" and the Zoë Johnston-featured "Peace of Mind."

Above & Beyond perform at Élia Beach Club on Saturday, October 23rd during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

Above & Beyond perform at Élia Beach Club on Saturday, October 23rd during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

Then came Sunday's show, which was like its predecessors—if it had an EpiPen jammed into its thigh. In the final performance of his 2021 residency, deadmau5—for lack of a better phrase—brought it.

His special two-hour set was raw and visceral, a product of one of the most revered selectors in the electronic dance music scene. deadmau5 shook the beach club to its core, its palm fronds thrashing along to the bass in classics like "Maths," "Strobe," and "Ghosts 'N' Stuff."

deadmau5 performs at Élia Beach Club on Sunday, October 24th during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

deadmau5 performs at Élia Beach Club on Sunday, October 24th during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

Taking the stage after a luminary like deadmau5 is a daunting task, but apparently no one told Rich DietZ. In their Élia Beach Club debut, the fast-rising duo made a statement.

Rich DietZ spelled deadmau5 beautifully, kicking off with their scintillating remix of Shouse's "Love Tonight" before cycling through their repertoire of tech house bombs with gusto and a swaggy nonchalance. What followed was a blitz of house music mayhem—a proper sendoff after a blissed-out, three-day romp at a club that celebrates the genre.

Rich DietZ perform at Élia Beach Club on Sunday, October 24th during EDC Week 2021. Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

You can find out more about Élia Beach Club here and keep a pulse on the venue via the links below as they prepare for their massive 2022 Vegas pool season.

