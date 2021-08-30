August 30, 2021
Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage
Publish date:

Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.
Author:

Bryan Kwon

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.

After a year-and-a-half, Nora En Pure finally brought her Purified showcase back to a live audience. Bearing the namesake of her stellar radio show-turned-record label, Purified events are a celebration of deep and melodic house, with lineups curated by Nora En Pure at some of the world’s most popular venues.

This time around, on July 31st, Nora En Pure—who played two DJ sets herself—invited All Living Things, Cassian, Dosem, and Marsh to perform at New York’s famed electronic music hotspot, The Brooklyn Mirage. The sprawling, multi-level, open-air venue was a perfect setting for the euphoric sound of En Pure.

The New York skyline at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

The sun setting on the New York skyline at The Brooklyn Mirage.

With palm trees, vines, and a medley of plants hugging the stage, Nora En Pure’s affection for nature was brought right to the dancefloor.

The stage at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

The calm before the storm: the Purified stage awaits its audience.

All Living Things, who released their Programme Music EP on Purified last year, kicked off the evening while fans slowly poured in. Under a cool summer sky, the duo warmed up the crowd with deep grooves.

All Living Things performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

All Living Things performing at The Brooklyn Mirage.

As the crowd thickened and the sky glowed orange, Nora En Pure took the decks for a special sunset performance. Though a few deeper cuts like her single “Oblivion” and Gorgon City’s “You’ve Done Enough” made their way into the performance, she kept the focus on the organic dance music for which she's best known, like her latest single “Won’t Leave Your Side” (with Liz Cass), her piano-driven track “Aquatic," and her Bach-inspired song “Enchantment.”

Nora En Pure during sunset performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

The sky glows orange as Nora En Pure treats fans to a special sunset performance.

Up next was Dosem, a Spanish producer who has made strides in underground dance music by crafting multiple Beatport-topping remixes and garnering support from leading artists like Tale Of Us, Hot Since 82, Maceo Plex, and Solomun. Thriving on melodic techno but edging into deep and tech house, Dosem commanded the dancefloor with pulsing energy.

Recommended Articles

eric prydz factory 93 los angeles
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Drops ID-Filled Factory 93 DJ Set in LA: Watch the Full Performance

A YouTuber recorded and shared the full, mind-bending set in 4K resolution.

Nora En Pure performing during sunset at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.

Tone Troy and Arturo Sanchez
MUSIC RELEASES

A Firefighter and a Doctor Have Teamed Up to Create a House Track: Listen

Tone Troy and Arturo Sanchez dropped the heroic track, dubbed "I Know," on Stashed Records.

Dosem performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

Sharp lights border Dosem as he delivers a driving set.

Dosem then passed the baton to one of Australia’s finest dance music exports, Cassian.

Before focusing on his own production, Cassian made a name for himself pushing the dance music scene in Australia and mixing records for some of the top local acts, including RÜFÜS DU SOL’s hit albums Bloom and Solace. He was also the first artist to release music on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Avenue record label.

It’s no surprise then that Cassian opened his set with a cheeky edit of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s new single “Alive.” Over the course of his set, Cassian treated the crowd to a selection of his own works, such as “Layafette” and his remixes of BRONSON's “Know Me” and MEDUZA’s "Paradise."

Cassian performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

A packed dancefloor for Cassian at The Brooklyn Mirage.

Returning to the stage for her headlining set, Nora En Pure took the reins at the stroke of midnight. 

In a far cry from the soft, soothing melodies of her sunset performance, En Pure delved deeper into her club catalog, reaching for originals like “Bartok” and “Epiphany.” While tracks like Paradoks’ “Flourish,” Dominik’s “This Moment,” and ARTBAT's “Best of Me” centered the energy, she kept the fire alive with fiery records like Massano’s “The Feeling,” Space Motion’s “Dreamers” and CamelPhat’s “Freak.”

Nora En Pure performing a headline set at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

Lights envelope the dancefloor as Nora En Pure performs her headlining set.

Anjunadeep mainstay Marsh closed the night, kicking off his set with his twinkly progressive house original “Little Darling.” Among other smooth, melodic house jams, his unreleased remix of Andy Moor and Adam White’s “The Whiteroom” made the cut, guiding the dancefloor to the finish line with gentle melodies and rosy basslines.

Marsh performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage

Marsh brings Purified's 2021 rendition at The Brooklyn Mirage to a close.

FOLLOW NORA EN PURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/NoraEnPure
Twitter: twitter.com/NoraEnPure
Instagram: instagram.com/noraenpure
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hppwf6

Related

nora en pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops New Single to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [Exclusive]

Nora En Pure has partnered up with Beneath the Waves ahead of World Oceans Day.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Opera Meets Deep House In Nora En Pure's New Single "Wetlands" [Premiere]

Nora En Pure continues to deliver artful compositions.

1) Photo Credit_ Suzana Paylan
MUSIC RELEASES

Opposites Attract in Nora En Pure's New "Thermal/Oblivion" EP: Listen

A study of the full expanse of Nora En Pure's aural world, soundtracked by her organic approach to house music.

NEP_1 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

"We Found Love" In Nora En Pure and Ashibah

A romantic deep house track right in time for Valentine's Day.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops Hypnotic House Tune, Has "Steady Stream of New Music" On the Way

Nora En Pure has used her time under lockdown to produce a slew of new songs.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Releases Wondrous 'Don't Look Back' EP on Enormous Tunes

'Don't Look Back' is Nora En Pure's feverish take on summer anthems.

Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

The Brooklyn Mirage Ends 2018 Season With Jamie Jones’ Paradise & The Cityfox Experience

The venue has boasted the best of house & techno on a booming sound system in a setting fit for the summer.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops Spellbinding "Delta/Bartok" EP

Her ability to captivate her audience truly has no bounds.