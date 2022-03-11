Skip to main content
Inside Skyline Festival's Techno Takeover of Downtown Los Angeles

Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Green Velvet and more graced the two-day event's stages, which were paired with towering light panels and cutting-edge strobe setups.

Rachel Kupfer

The sounds of the underground were unleashed on downtown Los Angeles in February, when Skyline Festival returned for two days dedicated to house and techno's finest. 

Taking place February 26-27, the fest saw heavy-hitters like Claptone, Maya Jane Coles, Anfisa Letyago and Sonny Fodera take to its pair of massive outdoor stages. They held down the fort beneathtowering light panels and cutting-edge strobe setups until headliners Green Velvet and Chris Lake appeared. Carl Cox headlined both nights on the South Stage. 

Skyline Festival also saw two tech house legends, Marco Carola and Loco Dice, team up for a rare b2b set, while Sunday openers HoneyLuv and Ms. Mada made a killing of their dancefloors in the daylight. 

Skyline Festival, Honeyluv

HoneyLuv, a Los Angeles local, kicked off the event's second day on North Stage with a top-notch tracklist of upbeat house grooves. 

Skyline Festival, which is organized by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip, is now slated to touch down in Orlando from May 27-28. Tickets are on sale now. But in the meantime, check out our photo gallery of the Los Angeles edition for an inside look at the festivities.

DSC_6095
10
Gallery
10 Images

