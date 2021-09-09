September 9, 2021
Inside Zedd’s Surprise Birthday Celebration In Las Vegas
The night concluded with a performance from Zedd, where he was joined by Rita Ora, Jauz, and Madds.
Zedd said cheers to 33 in style over the weekend, when he was greeted at Resorts World Las Vegas with a surprise birthday bash to remember.

As part of his summer residency, the superstar producer has been spending his summer weekends at the new $4.3B hotel complex, but none were quite like his birthday celebration last weekend. 

Zedd was taken down to the hotel in one of the crown jewels of luxury automobiles, an attention-grabbing, firehouse-red Rolls Royce. By the time the car reached the hotel, however, Zedd was itching to get out and greet the surprise waiting for him—a live rainbow “unicorn.”

Zedd's wildest birthday wish came true when he was surprised with a live "unicorn" in Las Vegas.

We didn't know they actually existed either, but when you're surprising a DJ whose seen and done it all, you have to pull out all the stops. Zedd seemed equally impressed by his cake too, a decadent, towering arrangement crafted in the shape of the Resorts World hotel itself.

1Q6A0101
EVENTS

_DSC1552
EVENTS

Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles

On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Sensorium Galaxy Adds Armin van Buuren to Lineup for Upcoming VR DJ Sets

van Buuren joins Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox and more as artists scheduled to perform in Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM metaverse.

Zedd's birthday cake was expertly crafted in the shape of the Resorts World hotel complex, where the DJ kicked off his summer residency in July.

That night, Zedd took the party outside to the hotel's open-air venue, Ayu Dayclub. Several artists, including Rita Ora, Jauz and Madds, were there to celebrate the DJ, and join him onstage for a performance the audience was sure to remember. 

Zedd rang in his 33rd birthday alongside Rita Ora, Jauz, and Madds. 

Check out the full video highlights from Zedd's 33rd birthday celebration below.

