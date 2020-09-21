Insomniac Announces First-Ever Portuguese Event, EDC Europe 2021

After teasing their return to Europe last week, Insomniac has officially unveiled the next entry in the EDC Europe saga.

In June 2021, organizers and fans will be celebrating 25 years of the venerated promoter's flagship event in Portugal. The momentous festival will mark the first EDC event in Portugal in the illustrious brand's quarter-of-a-century run. On Twitter, Insomniac shared a teaser video announcing the dates and location.

In a press release, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella highlighted his excitement in bringing the brand to Portugal for the first time and explained how his love of travel makes the announcement all the more enjoyable.

I’m so excited to bring EDC back to Europe and host Insomniac’s first-ever show in Portugal. Growing up as a surfer in California, the beaches of Portugal have always been a dream destination for me. Being able to combine my passion for raving with the joy of traveling to incredible destinations and sharing the magic of EDC around the globe is the best of both worlds. I hope Headliners from all over will join us in this truly amazing location.

September has been a busy month for Insomniac as the new reveal comes just days after the company announced the return of Nocturnal Wonderland.

The next iteration of EDC Europe takes place June 18th to 20th at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, Portugal. Those interested in attending the anniversary event can find more information and sign up for a limited pre-sale on the festival's website here.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents

Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents

Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents