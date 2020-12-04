Insomniac Announces New Audiovisual Drive-Thru Experience, Electric Mile

2020 is thankfully almost over, and as it nears its conclusion, Insomniac Events is giving EDM fans much to look forward to. The dance music concert promoter has announced the 2021 dates for a slew of its shows, such as EDC Orlando and its new oceanfront house music festival Day Trip, and the company has now announced yet another major event.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella recently took to Instagram to announce Electric Mile, a fully immersive audiovisual drive-thru experience in Southern California. Set to take place at Santa Anita Park, the all-ages event is touted as a journey through "seven unique worlds of Insomniac’s most iconic festivals and brands, including EDC, Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape, and Countdown."

The drive-thru concept comes complete with dance music, art, and an array of lights and visual effects—all in a "COVID-friendly environment." According to the event's website, the one-hour experience will feature 5 million lights, over 500 art installations, lasers, disco balls, light-up mushrooms, and a warehouse rave.

You can check out Rotella's announcement below and find out more information about Electric Mile here.

