Insomniac Announces New Audiovisual Drive-Thru Experience, Electric Mile

Insomniac Announces New Audiovisual Drive-Thru Experience, Electric Mile

Electric Mile is a journey through the "seven unique worlds" of Insomniac's most iconic festivals and brands.
Author:
Publish date:

2020 is thankfully almost over, and as it nears its conclusion, Insomniac Events is giving EDM fans much to look forward to. The dance music concert promoter has announced the 2021 dates for a slew of its shows, such as EDC Orlando and its new oceanfront house music festival Day Trip, and the company has now announced yet another major event. 

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella recently took to Instagram to announce Electric Mile, a fully immersive audiovisual drive-thru experience in Southern California. Set to take place at Santa Anita Park, the all-ages event is touted as a journey through "seven unique worlds of Insomniac’s most iconic festivals and brands, including EDC, Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape, and Countdown."

em_2021_mk_misc_experience_slides_3_desktop_r03

The drive-thru concept comes complete with dance music, art, and an array of lights and visual effects—all in a "COVID-friendly environment." According to the event's website, the one-hour experience will feature 5 million lights, over 500 art installations, lasers, disco balls, light-up mushrooms, and a warehouse rave.

You can check out Rotella's announcement below and find out more information about Electric Mile here.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents

Related

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces New 2021 Oceanfront House Music Festival, Day Trip

Amid a year of festival cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19, Insomniac is planning to bounce back in 2021.

Insomniac Park N Rave
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Halloween "Park 'N Rave" Drive-In Festival

Insomniac has floored the pedal of its foray into the drive-in concert scene.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

An overhead shot of Insomniac's SoCal electronic music festival Nocturnal Wonderland.
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces the Return of Nocturnal Wonderland

The San Bernardino festival is set to return in September 2021.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2021 Return of EDC Mexico and Dates

The EDM festival scene is officially on the mend heading into 2021.

EDC Orlando confetti and CO2 cannons.
NEWS

Insomniac Announces Inaugural Edition of EDC Korea

The Electric Daisy Carnival festival brand continues its East Asian expansion.

Marshmello
EVENTS

Marshmello Partners With WonderLAnd for "Mellodees" Holiday Drive-Thru Experience

Attention all EDM parents.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.