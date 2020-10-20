Insomniac Announces Halloween "Park 'N Rave" Drive-In Festival

After the successful launch of its weekly "Park ‘N Rave" concert series, Insomniac Events has floored the pedal of its foray into the drive-in show scene with its latest installment—a special Halloween edition. Dubbed "BOO!," the two-day festival will go down Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

True to Insomniac fashion, the venerated dance music event promoter recruited a stellar lineup of DJs for the Halloween extravaganza. Friday night will feature JOYRYDE, Wax Motif, Drezo, and Dustycloud. Descending on the lot Halloween night will be SAYMYNAME, Dr. Fresch, Noizu, and Blossom.

Car passes will start at $200 and will permit up to five adults per vehicle and pricing will depend on row selection. Additional individual passes will also be available for larger vehicles. In a press release issued to announce the show, Insomniac stated that social distancing guidelines and traffic laws must be followed at all times. You can find more information about the event here.

"BOO!" kicks off at 8PM and will conclude at midnight each night. You can purchase tickets to the 18+ show here.

