HARD Summer Announces 2021 Return and Dates

COVID-19 was the Grim Reaper of the live music scene in 2020, but Insomniac is stomping forward with its plans for festival domination in 2021.

In a matter of two weeks, Insomniac has announced the 2021 return of EDC Europe and two Beyond Wonderland events. The latest announcement from dance music's de facto festival leader, which arrived today, was about its famed HARD Summer event, one of the company's most popular. HARD Summer will officially be returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on July 31st and August 1st, 2021. Pre-sale tickets for the sun-kissed California fest will go on sale Thursday, October 15th at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

You can check out the announcement below. At the time of this article's publishing, Insomniac has not yet announced a lineup.

Back in May, organizers unsurprisingly pulled the plug on HARD Summer due to the impact of the virus. At the time, they announced that all pass-holders, including those who purchased GA tickets, would be upgraded to VIP should they decide not to request a refund. Ticket-holders who already purchased VIP passes received a complimentary VIP pass.

A giddy Twitter user perfectly encapsulated the feeling of a VIP upgrade in the tweet below.

FOLLOW HARD EVENTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/HARDFest

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDFEST

Instagram: instagram.com/HARDFEST