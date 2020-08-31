Insomniac Announces New 2021 Oceanfront House Music Festival, Day Trip

Amid a year of cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19, Insomniac is planning to bounce back in 2021 with Day Trip, an oceanfront music festival dedicated to house.

Days after Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella shared the unfortunate news of his company's cancellation of a stable of 2020 events amid of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he took to Instagram to announce Day Trip. The house music festival is slated for July 3rd, 2021 at Pier 46 at the glittering LA Waterfront.

"Finding new venues in LA is never easy, but for July 3rd we’ve locked in a BEAUTIFUL one— Pier 46 at the LA Waterfront! I’m stoked to announce #DayTripFestival," Rotella wrote. "It’s a place to soak in the sun, breathe in the ocean air & dance together at multiple stages of house music— complete with an epic fireworks display over the Pacific Ocean."

Check out the announcement below. Limited passes are set to go on sale this Thursday, September 3rd.

