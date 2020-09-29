Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland Set to Make Early Summer 2021 Return

As school lets out for summer 2021, Southern California will have at least one major festival to celebrate the occasion, Beyond Wonderland.

The fantasy Insomniac event has its sights set on returning to form at its long-held stomping ground, the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, on the weekend of June 25th and 26th.

The festival has typically taken place in March, but in his announcement Pascale Rotella seemed eager to use the extra time for additional planning. "June 25 & 26 are actually old EDC dates & I loved them for the energy of that out-of-school, first huge party of the summer vibe," he elaborated via social media.

Beyond Wonderland had big plans for expansion in 2020, intending to additionally occupy the racetrack grounds at the NOS Events Center, which would easily have made this year the storied festival's biggest edition yet. Unfortunately, though the 2020 fest never manifested, Insomniac is going to make the expansion a reality in 2021 with the promise of new stages and new experiences.

For ticket-holders who chose to hold on to their 2020 passes, Insomniac is honoring its commitment to providing a free upgrade for the 2021 event. Rotella stated those ticket holders should be on the lookout for an email from Insomniac with further details.

Tickets to Beyond Wonderland 2021 go on sale October 1st at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

