Insomniac Announces Vaccination and Testing Mandate for All Events, Including EDC Las Vegas

The nation's leading electronic dance music festival organizer has 12 U.S. fests scheduled before the end of 2021.

As music festival organizers continue to navigate the complexities of COVID-19 restrictions, the nation's largest electronic dance music event promoter has announced new safety measures impacting all of its fests.

According to CEO Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac Events will now require prospective attendees to provide proof of full vaccination (both jabs) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of any given event. The decision has the feel of a watershed moment for the electronic music event space, wherein many promoters have refrained from instating similar mandates with hopes that restrictions will soon be lifted.

Ubiquitously considered the leading festival organizer in the EDM industry, Insomniac has 12 U.S. fests scheduled before the end of 2021 as of this report's publication. Those include a number of the brand's most popular outings, such as EDC Las Vegas, Miami's III Points, and Beyond Wonderland Southern California, the latter of which will take place this weekend.

EDC Las Vegas. Jake West/Insomniac

Rotella took to Instagram to announce the new entry protocols.

"I want to share the new entry protocols for the foreseeable future at all Insomniac events," Rotella wrote. "To create an environment where live events can continue for all of us, we are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before first entering the event or proof of full vaccination. Specific details for each event will be updated on the event’s social channels & website FAQ within the next week."

Check out the full announcement below.