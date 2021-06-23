Insomniac's First-Ever Day Trip Festival Relocates to The Lot at Hollywood Park

The two-day festival was relocated to accommodate more people.
Day Trip

Insomniac's inaugural Day Trip music festival, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Waterfront, has been relocated to The Lot at Hollywood Park.

After Insomniac announced they had added a second day, tickets to Day Trip sold out quickly and they opted to move to the venue, which is bigger and adjacent to the all-new SoFi Stadium. "This change will allow us to have a more spacious, improved layout, as well as release a limited amount of additional tickets," reads a press statement from Insomniac.

The newly released passes will go on sale at 12PM PT this Friday, June 25th. Prospective attendees can purchase them here.

The lineup for the house music-focused festival features Claptone, SOFI TUKKER, AC Slater, Diplo, and Yolanda Be Cool, among other major dance music artists. The fest will also feature a collaborative DJ set from Tchami and Wax Motif, which has the potential to be a surefire highlight. Check out the full lineup below.

dts_2021_mk_lu_1080x1080_r04

