Bob Moses, Channel Tres, ZHU's Blacklizt, More to Perform at Secret Project Livestream

Fans of the underground sound of house and techno have found a home in Insomniac and Factory 93's Secret Project since its inception back in 2018. The organizers are now bringing that same energy to living rooms across the globe with the lainch of their new digital festival this Friday, July 17th at 4PM PDT (7PM ET).

The lineup features Adana Twins, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, DJ Holographic, DJ Tennis, Prospa, Tensnake, and a monumental B2B set with Bob Moses and ZHU's dark alias Blacklizt. Tune in as these esteemed producers throw down from their homes in Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, London, Hamburg, and Berlin. Set times will be announced tomorrow at 12PM PDT (3PM ET).

Proceeds from the event will be directed to the Equal Justice Initiative, Change.org, and Rave Recovery. In preparation for the festivities this Friday, organizers have set up a Spotify playlist called "Insomniac Selects: Secret Project Livestream" to give attendees a preview of what to expect.

To watch the Secret Project livestream, tune in here this Friday, July 17th at 4PM PDT (7PM ET).

FOLLOW SECRET PROJECT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/secretprojectfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/secretprojfest

Instagram: instagram.com/secretprojectfestival