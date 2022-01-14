Insomniac Reveals Bass-Filled 2022 Lineup for Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Festival

Insomniac is gathering troops and preparing for a medieval battle at this year's Forbidden Kingdom.

Promising four new stages, organizers have been ramping up the hype for the next chapter in the epic Florida music festival. Now, just over a month after tickets went on sale, the first batch of artists who will be performing has been announced.

This spring, attendees will clash with dragons, ogres, and other mythical beasts set to the sounds of Excision, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Subtronics, Rusko, Wooli, Deathpact, VAMPA, Eptic, Level Up, FuntCase, ZíA, G Jones, and more. In addition to the long list of solo artists set to take the stage, the fest will host a number of B2B sets, such as Getter and Space Laces, Buku and G-REX, Jessica Audiffred and RATED R, Virtual Riot and Barely Alive and PhaseOne, and more. More DJ will be announced soon.

The next Forbidden Kingdom Festival is set to take place May 6th and 7th, 2022 at the Orlando Amphitheater. Tickets to the medieval bass gathering are on sale now and can learn more about the event via the links below.

