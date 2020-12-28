Dance Your Way Into 2021 With Insomniac's Four-Day "Virtual Flashback" Streaming Event

Despite vaccines slowly being rolled out across the world, it's sadly still not safe to have a big, in-person New Year's Eve celebration. In light of this disappointing reality, Insomniac has whipped up a collection of replay sets—packaged into a New Year's Eve countdown livestream—perfect for socially distanced partying at home.

The iconic promoter recently unveiled a lineup for the online event, which they dubbed "Virtual Flashback." Set to be featured on the stream this week are archival performances from Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Kill The Noise, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, and the late i_o, among others. Each of the sets took place at one of Insomniac's "Virtual Rave-A-Thon" events this year.

Those looking for safe end-of-the-year entertainment can check out the full lineup for Insomniac's "Virtual Flashback" below. The stream will go down from December 28th to 31st, 2020. You can tune into the countdown event on their Twitch and YouTube channels here.

