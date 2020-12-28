Dance Your Way Into 2021 With Insomniac's Four-Day "Virtual Flashback" Streaming Event

Dance Your Way Into 2021 With Insomniac's Four-Day "Virtual Flashback" Streaming Event

The digital countdown to 2021 will feature replay performances from Kaskade, i_o, Subtronics, and deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac Events

Despite vaccines slowly being rolled out across the world, it's sadly still not safe to have a big, in-person New Year's Eve celebration. In light of this disappointing reality, Insomniac has whipped up a collection of replay sets—packaged into a New Year's Eve countdown livestream—perfect for socially distanced partying at home.

The iconic promoter recently unveiled a lineup for the online event, which they dubbed "Virtual Flashback." Set to be featured on the stream this week are archival performances from Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Kill The Noise, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, and the late i_o, among others. Each of the sets took place at one of Insomniac's "Virtual Rave-A-Thon" events this year.

Those looking for safe end-of-the-year entertainment can check out the full lineup for Insomniac's "Virtual Flashback" below. The stream will go down from December 28th to 31st, 2020. You can tune into the countdown event on their Twitch and YouTube channels here.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents

Related

edc orlando
EVENTS

Insomniac Reveals Dates for EDC Orlando 2021

Pasquale Rotella announced plans for the 2021 event one week after the EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon.

edc 2020
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces First-Ever Portuguese Event, EDC Europe 2021

Attendees and organizers will be celebrating 25 years of EDC at the European event next year.

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces New 2021 Oceanfront House Music Festival, Day Trip

Amid a year of festival cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19, Insomniac is planning to bounce back in 2021.

An overhead shot of Insomniac's SoCal electronic music festival Nocturnal Wonderland.
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces the Return of Nocturnal Wonderland

The San Bernardino festival is set to return in September 2021.

20190902000455_0
INDUSTRY

Insomniac Ventures Into Publishing with CTM Partnership

The new joint venture is called "Sounds That Never Sleep Publishing."

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2021 Return of EDC Mexico and Dates

The EDM festival scene is officially on the mend heading into 2021.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

Nocturnal Wonderland
EVENTS

Nitti Gritti, Barely Alive, Drezo, More to Perform at Upcoming Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Benny Benassi, GG Magree, and Borgore are also set to perform, among others.