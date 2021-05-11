Insomniac Pulls the Plug on EDC Europe 2021, Announces 2022 Dates

Insomniac's first-ever event in Portugal has been postponed due to "travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications."

EDC Portugal is the latest major festival brand to bite the dust thanks to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

In September 2020 Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella shared the news of his company's first-ever show in Portugal, an event that would celebrate 25 years of the venerated promoter's flagship EDC brand. However, Insomniac has now pulled the plug on the music fest, citing "travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications."

Insomniac's inaugural EDC Portugal music festival has been pushed to 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Insomniac Events

In a statement shared today by EDC Europe's official Instagram account, organizers announced the postponement as well as the festival's new 2022 dates of June 17th to 19th. Ticket-holders will receive an email by this Friday, May 14th and will have the option to submit a refund request or roll their tickets over to the 2022 edition.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding over these past few months," the statement reads. "We’ve worked extremely hard to deliver EDC in Portugal for you, but given the continuing travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications, we unfortunately are not able to guarantee the proper EDC experience for all of our fans globally at this time."

A lineup for the 2022 event, which will go down at Portimão's Praia da Rocha Beach, is yet to be announced. However, fans can expect over 140 artists to perform at five stages over the course of the three-day festival.

Thank you for your patience and understanding over these past few months. We’ve worked extremely hard to deliver EDC in Portugal for you, but given the continuing travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications, we unfortunately are not able to guarantee the proper EDC experience for all of our fans globally at this time. As a result, EDC Portugal will be moving to June 17+18+19 of 2022. We know brighter days on the beach await us in the future, and we look forward to seeing you there.



All current ticket holders will receive an email by this Friday, May 14 and will have the opportunity to roll their tickets over to the 2022 edition of the festival or request a refund.



We are currently confirming our new lineup for 2022, which promises to be as good, if not better, than this year’s. More updates to follow, and we will see you Under the Electric Sky in 2022.



