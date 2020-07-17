Insomniac Officially Postpones EDC Korea Due to COVID-19 Concerns

EDC Korea is the latest major festival brand to wave the white flag due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Korean edition of Insomniac's flagship festival series was scheduled to take place August 15th to 16th, 2020, but those dates have now been abandoned. Organizers took to Instagram to announce the solemn news.

"The well-being of our fans has always been our number one priority," the post reads. "Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, it is still too early for us to gather at EDC Korea 2020 on our scheduled dates. While we are all disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience at next year’s festival. We send our full support to all of the hard-working medical personnel during these times.⁣"

Current pass-holders who purchased from HanaTicket, WeMakePrice, or Trazy will be able to use the tickets for the festival's 2021 edition. You can check out the official announcement below.

