Insomniac Announces the Return of Nocturnal Wonderland

Insomniac recently announced that their Southern California festival, Nocturnal Wonderland, will make its grand return in 2021. On Instagram, founder Pasquale Rotella shared details of next year's event alongside footage of previous iterations.

Although it's still more than a year away, Rotella has already spoken about planned improvements to the festival's campground after receiving feedback from previous attendees. While specific details were not mentioned, he explained that the logistics will be upgraded and that "plans are in place to ensure a smooth & enjoyable Camp Nocturnal experience."

Nocturnal Wonderland will take place September 18th and 19th, 2021 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernadino, California. Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase this Thursday at 12PM PST (3PM ET). Rotella said that the pre-sale will include a "very limited number of camping passes," but more will go on sale at a later date. For more information, head over to Nocturnal Wonderland's website here.

